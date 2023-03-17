Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 4,815 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.22. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

