Signature Wealth Management Group Trims Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,984,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

TLT opened at $106.75 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $133.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

