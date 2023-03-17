Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.07 to $11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.67 billion to $7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $11.07-$11.59 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $84.80.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,995,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

