SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.04 and last traded at C$8.84. 1,056,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 386,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

