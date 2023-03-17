Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $196.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

