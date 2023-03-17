Single Point Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

