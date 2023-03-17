Single Point Partners LLC Invests $328,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,122 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 297,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

