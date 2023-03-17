Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.6 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.