Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.6 %

SWKS opened at $115.73 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.