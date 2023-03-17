Smart Block Chain City Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $207.22 Million (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $207.22 million and $82,963.24 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

