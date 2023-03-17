SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 2,474 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after buying an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after buying an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155,128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.