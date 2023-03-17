SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26. The company has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.77, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $5,264,040 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

