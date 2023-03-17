SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $185,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

