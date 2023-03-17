SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

