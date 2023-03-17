SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $214,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after acquiring an additional 357,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $127.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

