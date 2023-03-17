Societe Generale Lowers Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) to Sell

Societe Generale lowered shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Geberit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Geberit from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Geberit from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $491.20.

Geberit Stock Up 3.0 %

GBERY stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. Geberit has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $63.64.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

