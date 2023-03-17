Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Director Purchases $626,340.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Rating) Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Solid Power Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDPW opened at $0.50 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57.

