South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Shares Up 1.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

South Mountain Merger Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69.

South Mountain Merger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.