Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Director Sells $1,073,250.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Graves sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,073,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,706,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,038.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 776,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,274. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sovos Brands by 29.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOVO. UBS Group cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

