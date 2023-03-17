SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 609,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 285,273 shares.The stock last traded at $99.47 and had previously closed at $99.36.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

