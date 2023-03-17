SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

