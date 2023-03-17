SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

