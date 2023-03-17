SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Stake Raised by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.29. 3,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.