Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Buys $76,269.84 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein purchased 7,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $76,269.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 829,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Spok Trading Down 0.1 %
SPOK opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.27. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.
Spok Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is 114.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPOK has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.
