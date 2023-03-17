Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SPWH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 122.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 133,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 73,152 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 66.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 257,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,633 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.