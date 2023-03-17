Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SPWH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.
