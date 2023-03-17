Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf Sells 432 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $14,312.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,522.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. 2,132,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

