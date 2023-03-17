Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) vs. Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08% Isuzu Motors 4.71% 9.90% 4.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spruce Power and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Spruce Power and Isuzu Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $24.16 million 4.65 $28.79 million ($0.46) -1.70 Isuzu Motors $22.40 billion 0.40 $1.12 billion $1.43 8.15

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isuzu Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spruce Power and Isuzu Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Isuzu Motors 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats Spruce Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

