SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSRM opened at $13.62 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,927 shares of company stock worth $410,052. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

