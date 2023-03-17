Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires Shares of 2,317 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,648,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,905,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,127,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ELV stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.68. 414,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,172. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.71.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.