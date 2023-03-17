Stableford Capital II LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $4,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,643,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 308,826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 210,145 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 219,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,217. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

