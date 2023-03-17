Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Prologis by 2,888.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 32,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,205,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $6,618,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

