Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 965 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Plains GP accounts for 1.1% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC owned 0.08% of Plains GP worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,386,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 8,957,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,732,000 after purchasing an additional 448,858 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 36.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,492,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 383,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Plains GP Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.05. 475,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,465. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.42%.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.