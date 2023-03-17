Stacks (STX) Price Up 98.6% This Week

Stacks (STX) traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 98.6% against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $582.24 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00004266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00364781 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,240.39 or 0.26513569 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks (STX) is the native token of the Stacks blockchain, a layer-one blockchain built on top of Bitcoin. It enables developers to create dApps with smart contracts, tokenize assets and build digital marketplaces. STX is built using the Clarity smart contract language which is secure and auditable. PoX consensus protocol rewards miners with a combination of Bitcoin and STX to provide a secure, reliable platform. STX can be used to stake, purchase digital assets, pay for services and vote on network decisions. Blockstack PBC, founded by Muneeb Ali and Ryan Shea in 2013, is responsible for development and maintenance of Stacks network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

