STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $59,209,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,485,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.00%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

