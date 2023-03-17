Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Standex International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SXI opened at $115.41 on Thursday. Standex International has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $121.85. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $92,535.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,917 shares of company stock worth $674,176. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

