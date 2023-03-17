Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

About Starwood Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

