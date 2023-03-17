Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,022,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 3,127,515 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $17.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

About Starwood Property Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

