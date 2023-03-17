Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,022,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 3,127,515 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $17.29.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.
