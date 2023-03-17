Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0273 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $108.23 million and $7.50 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00031550 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00204337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,812.72 or 0.99985928 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,004,245 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,971,004,245.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0271571 USD and is up 5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $6,193,865.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.