Status Trading Up 20.1% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Status has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $111.59 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00033097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002119 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003629 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00209186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,365.96 or 1.00084877 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,004,245 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,971,004,245.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0271571 USD and is up 5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $6,193,865.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

