Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (OTCMKTS:VBVBF)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (OTCMKTS:VBVBFGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VBVBF opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

