Stifel Nicolaus Increases GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target to C$3.15

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.15 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on GURU Organic Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GUROF stock remained flat at $2.40 on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

