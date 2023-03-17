Stifel Nicolaus Increases GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target to C$3.15

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.15 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on GURU Organic Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GUROF stock remained flat at $2.40 on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

