Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys 616 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

