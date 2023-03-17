StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.96. 44,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,951,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 172,150 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after buying an additional 119,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,303,000 after buying an additional 72,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.