StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.80.
Shares of CIGI traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.96. 44,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.42 and a beta of 1.48.
Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.
