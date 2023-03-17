StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

