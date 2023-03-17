StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

