StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $511.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,456. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $574.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.68.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

