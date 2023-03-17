StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Myers Industries Price Performance

NYSE MYE traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.63. 135,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $717.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Articles

