StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of PANL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 215,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,875. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $251.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter worth $72,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

