StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider's stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:STC opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

