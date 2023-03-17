StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.